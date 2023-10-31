ODI World Cup 2023: 'Unfit' Pakistan Team Continue To Cheat On Diet; Order This From Famous Kolkata Restaurant

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ahead of their ODI World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh at Kolkata's Eden Gardens Stadium on Tuesday, Babar Azam's Pakistani team opted for a flavorful experience, ordering biryani, kebabs, and chap from the renowned Zam Zam Restaurant in the city. The 'Men in Green' decided to forgo dinner at their team hotel, instead choosing to sample Kolkata's famous biryani, making the order through an online food delivery platform on Sunday.

Shadman Faize, the Director of Zam Zam Restaurant, initially wasn't aware that the order was from the Pakistan cricket team but later found out. He highlighted Kolkata's unique style of biryani, renowned globally for its distinct taste.

"The order came through an online food delivery platform. They ordered three dishes which were biryani, kebabs, and chap. They ordered it on Sunday evening after 7 PM. Initially, we had no idea that the order was from the Pakistan cricket team but later we got to know it. I hope they liked the food. People from every nationality should come and try our food. Kolkata has its own style of biryani which is very famous all over the world," Shadman said.

Despite the culinary indulgence, the Pakistani team's dietary habits have faced criticism, notably from iconic pacer and former captain Wasim Akram. Akram expressed concerns about the team's fitness levels after their shock defeat to Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup 2023, attributing their on-field lethargy to their diet. He remarked on a sports channel that the players appeared to be consuming excessive quantities of meat, affecting their physical condition and performance.

"Just look at the fitness levels of our players. We have been screaming here for the past three weeks that they haven't been through fitness tests in the last two years. Now should I name them individually, their faces are getting broader. Lagta hai roz 8 kilo nihari khate hain (Seems like they are eating 8 kilos of meat every day). There should be some test, you are being paid for playing for your country and there has to be a certain criterion," Wasim Akram said.

The Pakistani team's World Cup journey seems grim, being placed at number 7 in the points table with four losses and one win. They face Bangladesh, currently positioned at number 9, in their upcoming match at the World Cup.