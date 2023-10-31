US declares willingness to develop nuclear weapon 14 times more robust than Hiroshima bomb

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the United States Defense Department has announced its intention to embark on the development of a revamped version of the B61 nuclear bomb, anticipated to possess a staggering 24-fold increase in destructive potential compared to the bomb dropped on Hiroshima at the culmination of World War II. This revelation came to light as the Pentagon disclosed its intent to seek Congressional approval and funding for the project in a press release issued on Friday.



The forthcoming bomb, named the B61-13, is projected to yield similar results to its predecessor, the B61-7, which it is slated to replace. The B61-7, currently in deployment, boasts a maximum yield of 360 kilotons, rendering it a formidable 24 times more potent than the 'Little Boy,' a 15-kiloton bomb that wrought unprecedented devastation upon Hiroshima.



While the B61-7 exhibits considerable destructive power, it is not the apex of the United States nuclear arsenal. This distinction belongs to the B83, a thermonuclear gravity bomb capable of yielding 1.2 megatons of TNT. The B83 succeeded the even more formidable B53, which wielded a staggering 9-megaton payload and was retired from service in 2011.



Notwithstanding, the most formidable nuclear device ever detonated was the brainchild of the Soviet Union. In 1961, the 'Tsar Bomba' was tested, boasting an estimated yield of 58 megatons, equivalent to over 1,500 Hiroshima-level explosions.



Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, John Plumb, stressed the evolving security landscape and escalating threats from potential adversaries as the driving force behind this announcement. He emphasized the United States' duty to continually evaluate and deploy the capabilities necessary for a credible deterrence, and if required, a strategic response to potential attacks, all while providing assurance to its allies. This development underscores a pivotal shift in the global nuclear landscape, necessitating a careful reevaluation of security strategies and preparedness in an ever-changing geopolitical environment.



MENAFN31102023000045015687ID1107342250