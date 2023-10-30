Partisans Expose Logistics Of Enemy's Ship Missiles In Sevastopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian partisans in Crimea exposed the logistics of the Russian invaders' ship missiles in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

"Our agents conducted reconnaissance of the closed unloading site of the occupiers' military depots north of Sevastopol, near the town of Inkerman. According to our data, Kalibr cruise missiles and Oniks anti-ship missiles for a coastal missile system are unloaded at this site," ATESH resistance movement posted on Telegram .



































When unloaded, missiles are transported to the Sukharna Bay to equip ships.

Earlier it was reported that invaders had placed an air defense system in the territory of an oil depot in Feodosia in temporarily occupied Crimea.