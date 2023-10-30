Shimla to Gulmarg: 7 winter-wonderlands to visit in November

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From Shimla to Gulmarg, explore 7 winter-wonderlands in November. Enjoy snow-covered landscapes, adventure sports, and scenic beauty in these hilly areas

Shimla is a popular hill station and the capital of Himachal Pradesh. It's known for its scenic beauty, snowfall in winter, and colonial architecture

Manali is a paradise for winter lovers. It offers snow-covered landscapes, adventure activities like skiing and snowboarding

Gulmarg is the place to be. It's a paradise for skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts. The Gulmarg Gondola is one of the highest cable cars in the world

Munnar, in the Western Ghats, offers a unique winter experience. You can enjoy the lush tea plantations, explore the Eravikulam National Park, and go for trekking

Darjeeling is famous for its tea gardens and stunning views of the Himalayas. You can take a ride on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, visit the Tiger Hill for sunrise views

The frozen rivers, traditional Ladakhi festivals, and the serene ambiance make it an offbeat winter destination