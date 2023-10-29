Typhoid Treatment Market Expected To Reach $4.8 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 5.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Typhoid treatment market size was valued at $2.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $4.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032. Typhoid treatment refers to the medical interventions and therapies aimed at managing and curing typhoid fever, a bacterial infection caused by Salmonella typhi. The primary approach involves the administration of antibiotics to kill the bacteria and alleviate symptoms such as high fever, gastrointestinal disturbances, and fatigue. Adequate hydration, rest, and supportive care are essential components of the treatment. However, the rising challenge of antibiotic resistance and safety concerns associated with certain medications necessitates a judicious and evidence-based approach to ensure effective management of the disease while minimizing adverse effects.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Cipla Ltd., SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED, Bayer AG, Lupin, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

Depending on treatment type, the antibiotics segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to a rise in governments and regulatory bodies initiatives to control and manage infectious diseases, thus, further driving the adoption of antibiotics in various healthcare settings. In addition, the ongoing R&D efforts by pharmaceutical companies to discover novel antibiotics and improve existing ones are expected to result in the introduction of more effective and targeted treatments, thus bolstering the dominance of the antibiotics segment in the market. Furthermore, global efforts to combat infectious diseases are expected to fuel the growth of the antibiotics segment.

By route of administration, the intravenous segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecasted period, owing to advantages such as rapid absorption and immediate therapeutic impact and a rise in R&D activities regarding intravenous medication.

On the basis of distribution channel, the online provider segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecasted period owing to the convenience in shopping, increase in e-commerce sales, improvements in logistics services, and ease in payment options. In addition, the easy accessibility and heavy discounts & offers provided by these online platforms drive the growth of online provider segment during forecast period.

However, Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the typhoid treatment market during the forecast period, owing to several factors, including high incidence of typhoid, rapid population growth, and rise in urbanization. Also, improving healthcare infrastructure and increased initiatives in awareness and support for early diagnosis and treatment are anticipated to drive typhoid treatment market growth in the region.

