The world’s ‘Largest Inflatable Bouncy Castle’ is back at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE, 26 October 2023: Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the largest theme park destination in the Middle East is thrilled to announce the reopening of JumpX, the ‘Largest Inflatable Bouncy Castle’ just in time for the cooler season.

Following its successful launch in February 2023, JumpX returns for another season of exhilarating fun and adventure, after securing a Guinness World Record title for the 'Largest Inflatable Bouncy Castle’.

Reopening today, the massive freestyle inflatable park at RIVERLAND™ Dubai, the most Instagrammable location in Dubai, offers adventure zones, climbable walls, tunnels and obstacles spread across multiple levels – perfect for thrill-seekers ages five and up including adults. Additionally, JumpX offers fully catered and themed birthday parties, corporate events and can be reserved for private events.

Special rates are available for Annual Pass holders and guests staying at the region’s only LEGOLAND® Hotel and LAPITA™, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, or dining at RIVERLAND™ Dubai’s restaurants. Day visitors to RIVERLAND™ Dubai can purchase tickets directly at JumpX, with prices starting from AED 60 per hour, or online at

In celebration of Halloween in October, guests to JumpX can also partake in the annual Zombie Parade at RIVERLAND™ Dubai, which features a chilling scare zone and offers a chance to meet and greet the Pirate Zombies. Additionally, Chickadees and The Keg in RIVERLAND™ Dubai have introduced specially crafted menu items to embrace the Halloween spirit. RIVERLAND™ Dubai, renowned for being the most Instagrammable location in Dubai offers themed dining and retail experiences for all. A leisurely stroll along the river leads guests through four distinct zones that provide glimpses into historical eras: The French Village, Boardwalk, India Gate, and The Peninsula. These zones also host 10 cafes, dining and beverage outlets, serving a variety of culinary delights.

*JumpX is open from 4PM to 8PM from Monday to Thursday, from 4PM to 10PM on Friday and Saturday and 4PM to 9PM on Sunday.

For more information on JumpX, visit dubaiparksandresortsor call 800-AMAZING (2629464).





