Yermak, Metsola Hold Meeting In Malta

“On the sidelines of the third meeting of national security and foreign policy advisors in Malta, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, at the instruction of the Head of State, held a meeting with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola,” the report states.

In the course of the meeting, Yermak expressed gratitude for the European Parliament's support of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and expressed hope for its continued active involvement in implementing the Formula.

Additionally, the Head of the President's Office highly praised the important decisions made by the European Parliament in support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in their struggle against the Russian aggressor, especially in the context of defense and financial assistance.

The parties noted the need to tighten sanctions against Russia and explore legal mechanisms for the use of the frozen Russian assets.

It was noted that Ukraine had made significant progress in implementing the seven recommendations of the European Commission, which lays important prerequisites for opening negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership before the end of 2023.

A reminder that, on October 28-29, 2023, Malta is hosting the third meeting on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula at the level of national security and foreign policy advisors.

