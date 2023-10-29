Spain's Campillo Leads By One Shot, Eyes Second Qatar Masters Title

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ahead of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Jorge Campillo said he has many“great memories in Qatar”. Having won the prestigious tournament at the Education City Golf Club in 2020, the Spaniard is looking to lift the 'Mother of Pearl' trophy for the second time in his happy hunting ground after emerging as leader in the third round cut short by fading light.

The three-time winner at the European Tour displayed a superb form at the Doha Golf Club yesterday sealing a 16 under par for a one-shot lead before play was stopped with one hole left in his penultimate round.

Campillo, who started the day four shots off the lead, came to the course early to finish his second round which he wrapped up with a card of 65 after making four birdies in eight holes.

The morning show set the pace for the 37-year-old as he carded six birdies and no bogeys in the first 17 holes before he had to return with the par-5 last remaining.



Sami Valimaki tees off.

Sami Valimaki held the second place after the Finn fired a third consecutive 67 for a 15 under, hitting a birdie in the 18th hole in near darkness.

“I actually got a really good read (on the 18th). I saw the line and made a really good putt,” said Valimaki, who won in Oman three years ago.

“I'll try to win the tournament, it has been a long time, so hopefully I'll get back in the circle. I have tomorrow to go and then two more weeks. I need to get one win to make it to the PGA Tour. That's my goal.”

With two holes from his third round left, Scotland's Robert Macintyre sits third with 14 under while his countryman Scott Jamieson (66) along with America's Sean Crocker (67), Spain's Nacho Elvira (66) and South Africa's Thomas Aiken was a shot further back. Aiken had one hole to play in the third round.



A general view at the Doha Golf Club during Day 3 of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters yesterday.

Jamieson, currently ranked 119th in Dubai Rankings, hit eight birdies in his last 10 holes to raise his chances of getting the Tour card with 116 players set to retain their berths.

“I am going to be in a funny situation... a chance to win the tournament but there is also a massive elephant in the room as well. I need to make sure I am in the right frame of mind and try to win the tournament,” said Scott Jamieson.

As many as 132 golfers are competing in the 26th edition of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters which is offering increased prize money of $3 with players battling to boost their rankings in the last counting event on the DP World Tour.