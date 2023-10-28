Turkmenistan To Build New Power Plant To Supply Electricity To Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 29. Turkmenistan will build a new power plant to export electricity to
Türkiye, Trend reports.
This was stated by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar
Berdimuhamedov at the Turkmen-Turkish Business Forum in Ankara city
(Türkiye) on October 26 this year.
According to him, in the coming days, a ceremony to lay a new
power plant with a capacity of 1,574 MW will be held near
Turkmenbashi city in the Balkan region of Turkmenistan.
He noted that the facility, which local specialists will build
together with Turkish colleagues, will open up the possibility of
exporting electricity to Türkiye through third countries.
Furthermore, Berdimuhamedov said that the development of an
energy partnership will be beneficial for both countries, and there
is the necessary contractual and legal framework for this.
Meanwhile, the development of the electric field in Turkmenistan
is a strategic priority for the country, gaining special importance
in the context of its desire for modernization and sustainable
economic growth.
The country is actively investing in the expansion of
electricity generation, the introduction of modern technologies,
and the development of network infrastructure in order to meet the
growing demand for electricity both on domestic and international
markets.
