Redefining Success In Today's Hectic World

Recent global events, growing inflation, and increased political tensions have birthed a new level of anxiety for the average household. As the price of gas and groceries rises, so does our blood pressure. According to a 2019 study by two Harvard psychologists conducted with 2,250 adults, 47 percent of every waking hour is spent "mind wandering." Simply put: the world is full of distractions. Perhaps these outcomes can be attributed, at least in part, to our conflicting feelings when it comes to matters of the heart. If our definition of success is based on the number associated with our bank account, the outlook may seem grim. If purpose can only be seen in our“crystal ball” of the future, our vision may blur. Randy Hain's new book“Being Fully Present: True Stories of Epiphanies and Powerful Lessons from Everyday Life” seeks to take the pressure off, illuminating the true path to contentment.

Randy is the founder and president of Serviam Partners and co-founder of the leadership consulting firm The Leadership Foundry. While he is known for his thirty-plus years of senior leadership, executive coaching, and consulting experience, Randy is also a devoted husband, loving father, and man of faith. He combines the two – leadership and faith – in this new book to inspire and challenge readers to more thoughtfully examine how they see the world, engage differently with the people they encounter, and seek to learn helpful lessons from situations and challenges they face in daily life.

“Being Fully Present” is an eclectic collection of thought-provoking stories. The themes readers will encounter range from the joys and challenges of modern parenthood to finding value and helpful lessons in the struggle of everyday life. Readers will also gain valuable insight through the stories of how to better serve and help others by being more fully present. Here's what others are saying about“Being Fully Present”:

Life can move fast if we let it. Randy Hain reminds us that being fully present means slowing down so we don't miss the best parts of life.

- Ellen Twomey , Managing Director of Fugitive Labs, Mother, Wife, and Friend

Hain closes each story with reflection questions perfect for personal journaling or meaningful discussions with friends and loved ones.“Being Fully Present” is a treasure chest of wisdom and points to what's important in a world filled with distractions.

- Andrea Chilcote , Founder and CEO of Morningstar Ventures and Author of What Leaders Need Now

Randy's collection of timely personal stories reminds us that“success” in common terms doesn't automatically produce meaning and a well-lived life. Infused with hard-won wisdom, Randy uses his own story to help you find deeper meaning in your everyday life and work.

- Andreas Widmer, author of The Art of Principled Entrepreneurship and The Pope & the CE

The perfect gift to celebrate Thanksgiving and the Christmas holidays,“Being Fully Present” inspires frequent reflection and a mindset of continuously“mining for gold” from daily life and favorite memories.

“Being Fully Present” was published by Serviam Pres on October 15, 2023, and is available for purchase now on Amazo .

Randy Hain is a sought-after executive coach for senior leaders at some of the best-known companies in the United States who are seeking expert guidance on identifying and overcoming obstacles to their success or developing new leadership skills. He is the founder and president of executive coaching firm, Serviam Partner , co-founder of The Leadership Foundr , a leadership development firm that works with organizations to create customized leadership development programs for their leaders, and the award-winning author of nine other books. Known as a creative business partner and generous thought leader, Randy is passionate about promoting autism awareness and is an ​​active member of St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church. He is happily married and the proud father of two adult sons.