Baku Port Aims To Optimize Cargo Movement As Key Link In International Routes - CEO

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Azerbaijan's Baku
Port is designed to optimize the movement of cargo both within the
region and as a key link in international trade routes connecting
Asia and Europe, Baku Port Chief Operating Officer Eugene Seah
said, Trend reports.
He spoke during his visit to the Alat terminal on the sidelines
of the 42nd BSEC-URTA General Assembly meeting in Baku.
"The strategic location of the port makes it a central hub for
the smooth movement of goods across Eurasia. In addition, the port
is committed to maintaining modern and advanced infrastructure,
which allows it to remain at the forefront of technological
advances, thus enhancing its ability to meet the rising needs of
the maritime and logistics industries," he emphasized.
Will be updated
MENAFN28102023000187011040ID1107322020
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.