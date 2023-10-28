Baku Port Aims To Optimize Cargo Movement As Key Link In International Routes - CEO

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Azerbaijan's Baku Port is designed to optimize the movement of cargo both within the region and as a key link in international trade routes connecting Asia and Europe, Baku Port Chief Operating Officer Eugene Seah said, Trend reports.

He spoke during his visit to the Alat terminal on the sidelines of the 42nd BSEC-URTA General Assembly meeting in Baku.

"The strategic location of the port makes it a central hub for the smooth movement of goods across Eurasia. In addition, the port is committed to maintaining modern and advanced infrastructure, which allows it to remain at the forefront of technological advances, thus enhancing its ability to meet the rising needs of the maritime and logistics industries," he emphasized.

