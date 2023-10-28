Amir Sends Congratulations To Governor-General Of Saint Vincent And The Grenadines

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent cables of congratulations to Governor-General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines H E Susan Dougan on the anniversary of her country's Independence Day.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani also sent a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines H E Ralph Gonsalves on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.