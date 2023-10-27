Egyptian Military Confirms Two Drones Behind South Sinai Incidents

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Oct 28 (NNN-MENA) – The Egyptian army said, its probe showed two unmanned drones were the falling objects that had injured six in South Sinai province yesterday.

The incident occur when the drones were heading from the south of the Red Sea to the north, and one of them was targeted outside Egyptian airspace in the Gulf of Aqaba region, the Egyptian army said in a statement.

The statement added that, some of the debris of the targeted drone fell in an uninhabited area in Egypt's coastal town of Nuweiba, in the South Sinai province, and other fell in Taba, an Egyptian town near the northern tip of the Gulf of Aqaba.

Egypt's Air Force and Air Defence Forces are intensifying work of securing Egyptian airspace on all strategic directions of the country, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, the Egyptian army said an“unidentified drone” fell near a hospital in Taba, bordering Israel, resulting in minor injuries to six people.

Also yesterday, local media reported that, a projectile hit near an electric power plant in Egypt's Nuweiba.

Last Sunday, several Egyptian soldiers were injured, by fragments of an Israeli tank shell that“accidentally” hit an Egyptian army watchtower along the border.– NNN-MENA

