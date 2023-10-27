Azerbaijan Establishes Police Department In Khankendi

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The police
department of Azerbaijan's Khankendi has been established, Minister
of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan Vilayat Eyvazov said at a meeting
of the board of the department dedicated to discussing the results
of the nine months of this year, Trend reports.
Eyvazov noted that on October 15, Azerbaijan once again
witnessed historical events, as President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham
Aliyev hoisted the country's flag Khankendi, Khojavend, Khojaly and
other territories cleared of Armenian terrorists.
The police department of Azerbaijan's Khankendi under the
Ministry of Internal Affairs was also established, temporary
commandants were appointed in Khojaly, Terter and Khankendi, all
necessary measures are being taken to ensure security and order in
the territories liberated from occupation, every house, every
building and infrastructure facilities are taken under
protection.
