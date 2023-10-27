Azerbaijan Establishes Police Department In Khankendi

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The police department of Azerbaijan's Khankendi has been established, Minister of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan Vilayat Eyvazov said at a meeting of the board of the department dedicated to discussing the results of the nine months of this year, Trend reports.

Eyvazov noted that on October 15, Azerbaijan once again witnessed historical events, as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev hoisted the country's flag Khankendi, Khojavend, Khojaly and other territories cleared of Armenian terrorists.

The police department of Azerbaijan's Khankendi under the Ministry of Internal Affairs was also established, temporary commandants were appointed in Khojaly, Terter and Khankendi, all necessary measures are being taken to ensure security and order in the territories liberated from occupation, every house, every building and infrastructure facilities are taken under protection.