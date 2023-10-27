The Remarkable Estates Of Two Atlanta Luminaries Will Be Auctioned In Atlanta By Ahlers & Ogletree

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Atlanta, GA, USA, October 27, 2023 -- Ahlers & Ogletree's two-day, two-session auction planned for Friday, November 10th and Saturday, November 11th will showcase the remarkable estates of two prominent Atlanta area figures: Fred Bentley, Sr. of Marietta, Ga.; and Vectra Orkin Barnette of Atlanta. Both sales will be held online as well as in Ahlers & Ogletree's gallery located at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard NW, both at 10 am Eastern time on their respective days.



Fred Bentley, Sr., was a cherished Congressman, art collector, patriarch and philanthropist. His estate boasts an impressive array of American paintings and furniture, each piece steeped in history and charm. Included is his impressive collection of important American paintings as well as antique furniture, decorative arts, Chinese export porcelain, and antiquities from Rome and Greece.



Highlights from the Bentley estate, being offered November 10th, include original paintings by Thomas Worthington Whittredge, Herman Herzog, Charles Peale, Thomas Sully, Hugh Bolton Jones and Edward Hopper. On the 11th, Ahlers & Ogletree will shift its focus to the estate of Vectra Orkin Barnette. The estate is full of 18th-century European antiques, period Chinese export porcelain, archaic Chinese vessels, and an eclectic lifetime collection of unique objects. Mrs. Barnette was previously married to William B. Orkin, the son of Otto Orkin, the founder of Orkin Exterminating Company, established in 1901.



Three paintings in the Bentley estate each carry an estimate of $10,000-$20,000. The first is an oil on canvas portrait painting by American artist Charles Wilson Peale (1741-1827), titled Portrait of Mrs. Peregine Frisby, rendered circa 1773-1775. The 30 inch by 25 inch painting (canvas, less gilt frame), depicts a seated lady in blue, grey, and white attire, with one arm resting on a copy of Hervy's Meditations. It's signed and dated lower left center and has a Kennedy Galleries label en verso.



The second is an oil on canvas by the Danish-American painter of the American frontier Olaf Wieghorst (1899-1988), titled Come On In. The work depicts several horses crossing a river with a pasture and mountains shown in the background. It measures 30 inches by 36 inches (canvas) and is artist signed to the lower right, titled and signed twice en verso and nicely housed in a gilt frame.



The third is an oil on board by the British-American artist Walter Elmer Schofield (1867-1944), titled Dock with Shed. The painting depicts a boat dock with several boats and a shed, apparently unsigned. A Philip and Muriel Berman Collection plaque is affixed to the lower right of the gilt frame and a Grand Central Art Galleries label is en verso. The board is 27 1⁄4 inches by 30 inches.



An oil on canvas mountainscape by Alexander Helwig Wyant (American, 1836-1892), titled Mountain Lake, has an estimate of $6,000-$12,000. The painting depicts a snow-capped mountain over a small lake, possibly signed en verso, in a gilt frame. The canvas size, less the frame, is 32 1⁄4 inches by 48 1⁄4 inches and there's a Museum of Fine Arts (Boston, Mass.) label showing en verso.



An oil on canvas by Willard Leroy Metcalf (American, 1858-1925), titled Near Monterey (1881), depicting trees on a cliff overlooking a body of water, signed and dated lower left, is expected to bring $6,000-$12,000. The work has a canvas size, less the frame, of 10 1⁄2 inches by 13 1⁄4 inches.



A double-sided figural drawing by Edward Hopper (American 1882-1967), of a woman in Victorian era attire on one side and a man with additional sketches on the other side, initialed to the left of the woman's arm, in a double-sided frame, 14 inches by 9 3⁄4 inches (paper), should hit $5,000-$10,000.



Not all the expected top lots in the Bentley estate are paintings. A Bailey, Banks, and Biddle (American 1832-2019), 14k gold and enamel miniature Society of the Cincinnati insignia on ribbon, a miniature version first introduced in 1902, has an estimate of $4,000-$6,000.



On to November 11th and the estate of Vectra Orkin Barnette, where the expected top lot is a pair of early 20th century French Empire dore 12-light figural candelabra, each depicting a standing winged victory with outstretched arms holding two torches and each supported on a cream marble base with repeating bronze wreaths (est. $20,000-$30,000).



To learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree and the two-day, two-session auctions slated for November 10th-11th, online and live in the Atlanta gallery, visit Updates are posted often. You can follow Ahlers & Ogletree via social media on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.



