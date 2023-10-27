Middle Corridor No Longer Region-Bound, Reaching Global Trade And Economy - IMO Secgen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route (TITR) is no longer confined to its
region, it now pertains to global trade and the global economy,
stated Kitack Lim, Secretary-General of the International Maritime
Organization (IMO), Trend reports.
He has made the remark at the Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi.
"I witnessed a higher level of enthusiasm and motivation from
the countries in the region regarding the Middle Corridor project
at the Silk Road Forum. This demonstrates their strong
determination and understanding of what needs to be done, which is
very promising," he said.
IMO secretary general noted that, in terms of the global supply
chain, the Middle Corridor will make a significant contribution to
the global economy and the expansion of world trade.
"Fostering connections and cooperation will benefit all people,
especially the population in the countries of the region," Lim
said.
Beginning in China, the Middle Corridor spans across Central
Asian nations like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.
Subsequently, it extends through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan,
Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching the European continent.
This strategic route offers a land-based connection between the
eastern regions of Asia, including China, and Europe, offering a
shorter path compared to lengthy maritime routes.
