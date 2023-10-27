Tajikistan, South Korean Eximbank Discuss Financing For Rogun HPP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 27. The
authorities of Tajikistan and the Export-Import Bank of Korea
(Eximbank) held discussions on mobilizing financing for priority
projects in Tajikistan, particularly the Rogun Hydroelectric Power
Plant, Trend reports.
The conversation involved Tajikistan's Ambassador to South
Korea, Kirom Salohiddin, and Vice President of Eximbank, Head of
the Operational Group of the Korean Economic Development and
Cooperation Fund (EDCF), Hee-Sung Yoon.
During the exchange, they explored collaboration prospects in
areas such as transportation, healthcare, and environmental
protection.
In August, Tajikistan's Minister of Finance, Fayziddin
Kakhkhorzoda, announced the government's plans to initiate direct
negotiations with potential investors by year-end to secure
additional financing for the Rogun HPP project. Potential investors
mentioned include the World Bank (WB), the European Investment Bank
(EIB), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and others.
The Rogun HPP is planned to have an installed capacity of 3,600
MW, with an anticipated annual electricity generation ranging from
13 to 17 billion kilowatt-hours upon full commissioning, expected
by 2033.
