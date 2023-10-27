Tajikistan, South Korean Eximbank Discuss Financing For Rogun HPP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 27. The authorities of Tajikistan and the Export-Import Bank of Korea (Eximbank) held discussions on mobilizing financing for priority projects in Tajikistan, particularly the Rogun Hydroelectric Power Plant, Trend reports.

The conversation involved Tajikistan's Ambassador to South Korea, Kirom Salohiddin, and Vice President of Eximbank, Head of the Operational Group of the Korean Economic Development and Cooperation Fund (EDCF), Hee-Sung Yoon.

During the exchange, they explored collaboration prospects in areas such as transportation, healthcare, and environmental protection.

In August, Tajikistan's Minister of Finance, Fayziddin Kakhkhorzoda, announced the government's plans to initiate direct negotiations with potential investors by year-end to secure additional financing for the Rogun HPP project. Potential investors mentioned include the World Bank (WB), the European Investment Bank (EIB), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and others.

The Rogun HPP is planned to have an installed capacity of 3,600 MW, with an anticipated annual electricity generation ranging from 13 to 17 billion kilowatt-hours upon full commissioning, expected by 2033.