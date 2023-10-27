City Of Red Oak, TX, Aims To Modernize Asset Management With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Looking for a way to eliminate paper-based and manual processes, the City of Red Oak, TX, wanted to find a modern software solution. Its search led to OpenGov , the leader in asset management software for our nation's local government.Located 25 minutes outside Dallas, the City of Red Oak has been going through a period of intense rapid growth over the last several years. To keep up, the City wanted to find a modern asset management system that could not only integrate seamlessly with existing systems, but also provide detailed reporting and mobile accessibility. Cartegraph Asset Management from OpenGov emerged as the clear choice, distinguished by its Scenario Builder for strategic capital planning, user-friendly interface, and the promise of OpenGov's award-winning customer support.By adopting Cartegraph Asset Management, the City of Red Oak will soon have access to a top-tier asset management platform. The implementation promises to replace manual practices with a single system of truth for managing assets and work orders, coupled with automated workflows connecting all relevant departments. Additionally, the GIS integration and mobile capabilities have the potential to significantly enhance the efficiency and responsiveness of services for residents.Red Oak, TX joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

