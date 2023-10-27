Egyptian Army: Unidentified Drone Fell Near Taba Hospital

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- Egyptian military spokesman Colonel Gharib Abdelhafez announced that an unidentified drone had fallen next to a building next to Taba Hospital.

In a statement Friday, the military spokesman said that the accident resulted in minor injuries to six individuals, and they were discharged from the hospital after receiving the necessary treatment, adding the incident is under investigation by a specialized committee of the concerned authorities.

Earlier, Egyptian media announced that a missile targeted a rescue center and the housing building designated for the medical crew in Taba town, southern Sinai, and injured six people. (end)

