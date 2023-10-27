Transport Minister Heads Delegation To Forum In Tbilisi

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Tbilisi: Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti headed the State of Qatar's delegation participating in the 4th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Georgia H E Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi with morning.

The Forum has gathered up nearly 2000 participants, including heads of governments, ministers, diplomats, and representatives of international, financial, and trade organizations. The Qatari delegation also included Qatar's Ambassador to Georgia H E Hassan bin Ahmed Al Mutawa. The two-day Forum focuses on multiple key topics relating to supply chains, logistics services connectedness, and investments in transportation infrastructures and ground, maritime and air corridors worldwide.