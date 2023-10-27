Health System Causes Too High CO2 Emissions, Says Top Swiss Doctor

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss health system is responsible for 6-8% of the country's total CO2 emissions, Senn said in an interviewExternal link with Le Temps published on Friday. The health system would even consume the entire CO2 budget if Switzerland wanted to comply with the Paris climate agreement, he said.

Senn is head of the Department of Family Medicine at the Unisanté University Health Centre in Lausanne. He is also co-head of the Platform for Sustainability and Health of the Faculty of Biology and Medicine at the University of Lausanne.

He warned about the impact on health:“The ecological impact of healthcare kills as many people as medical errors.”

According to Senn, emissions could be reduced by 60-70%, especially by improving the energy efficiency of buildings. Senn also sees potential in renewable sources of electricity and less motorised traffic for staff and patients on their way to the hospital.

Hospitals mainly responsible

Hospitals are responsible for 75-80% of emissions in the health sector, he said. According to Senn, this is followed by medicines. They account for a third of the CO2 emissions. For example, diabetes treatment causes 10-12kg of CO2 per year, he said.

MRI treatments, magnetic resonance imaging, are particularly energy-intensive, he said, pointing out that one MRI treatment alone causes 25 kilograms of CO2.“If you have two MRIs a year and take five medications, that is the only energy expenditure you could afford for your health to comply with the Paris Agreement,” Senn said.