UK Begins Airlifting Afghans From Pakistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok) The United Kingdom (UK) on Thursday airlifted 132 Afghans from Pakistan for their resettlement Britain, according to a media report on Friday.

Pakistani authorities asked the US and some European countries to share details of the migrants who were eligible for repatriation to their respective countries, a report in the express tribune said.

Up till now, only the UK and Canada had provided the lists of Afghans, while other countries had yet to share their details, a senior government official told The Express Tribune on the condition of anonymity on Thursday.

The UK even started the repatriation flights on Thursday, with the first one carrying 132“special category Afghan refugees”, including women and children, to Stansted Airport in London. The repatriation process was monitored by British High Commission (BHC) staff.

According to sources, more special flights would be operated to transfer around 2,500 to 3,000 Afghan refugees to Britain.

