Missile Targets Rescue Center In Taba,Sinai, Injures Six People - Media

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- Egyptian media announced Friday that a missile targeted a rescue center and the housing building designated for the medical crew in Taba town, southern Sinai, and injured six people. Cairo News Channel reported that security forces arrived at the site of the accident and started preliminary investigation. (end) aff

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.