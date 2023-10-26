China's Company Set To Build Wind Power Stations In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 27. China's Goldwind Science and Technology Co. is set to build wind power stations with a capacity of up to 3 GW in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

The agreement between Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Energy and the Chinese company was signed in Bishkek following extensive discussions between Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, and China's Premier, Li Qiang.

Additionally, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Energy signed an agreement with China's Molin Energy Co. for the construction of solar power stations in Kyrgyzstan. In total, 12 agreements were signed following the negotiations.

During the extended discussions, a wide range of topics related to comprehensive cooperation in trade, economics, energy, finance, transportation, agriculture, education, and science were addressed.

The sides also exchanged views regarding the implementation of agreements reached during previous high-level visits.

Li Qiang said that China has been and remains a reliable partner for Kyrgyzstan and expressed full readiness to support projects of mutual interest. He also highlighted China's willingness to deepen cooperation in the agricultural sector.

According to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and China reached $3.176 billion from January through August 2023. It increased by $560.1 million, or 21.4 percent, year-on-year. The Chinese share was 33.9 percent of Kyrgyzstan's total trade turnover, making it the largest trade partner of the country.