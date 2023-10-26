China's Company Set To Build Wind Power Stations In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 27. China's
Goldwind Science and Technology Co. is set to build wind power
stations with a capacity of up to 3 GW in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.
The agreement between Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Energy and the
Chinese company was signed in Bishkek following extensive
discussions between Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of the Cabinet of
Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, and China's Premier, Li Qiang.
Additionally, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Energy signed an agreement
with China's Molin Energy Co. for the construction of solar power
stations in Kyrgyzstan. In total, 12 agreements were signed
following the negotiations.
During the extended discussions, a wide range of topics related
to comprehensive cooperation in trade, economics, energy, finance,
transportation, agriculture, education, and science were
addressed.
The sides also exchanged views regarding the implementation of
agreements reached during previous high-level visits.
Li Qiang said that China has been and remains a reliable partner
for Kyrgyzstan and expressed full readiness to support projects of
mutual interest. He also highlighted China's willingness to deepen
cooperation in the agricultural sector.
According to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan,
the trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and China reached $3.176
billion from January through August 2023. It increased by $560.1
million, or 21.4 percent, year-on-year. The Chinese share was 33.9
percent of Kyrgyzstan's total trade turnover, making it the largest
trade partner of the country.
