Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation returned home after an official visit on an invitation from King Charles III of Great Britain and North Ireland.

CAIRO - The State of Kuwait called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and for relevant international agencies to assume their responsibilities towards protecting civilians, in addition to the importance of allowing humanitarian aid in the Strip to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

GAZA - The Palestinian Health authorities in Gaza announced that the death toll of the Israeli aggression on the Strip rose to 7,028 and injuries to 18,484 Palestinians.

BRUSSELS - At least twenty-three Palestinian journalists have been killed, several have been injured and others are missing during the on-going Israeli aggression in Gaza.

NEW YORK - The United Nations General Assembly held an emergency meeting on the Israel-Palestine crisis, amid continuing deadlock in the Security Council and with conditions in the besieged Gaza Strip growing more dire by the hour.

CAIRO - Chairman of the Arab Permanent Human Rights Committee (AHRC) Talal Al-Mutairi has called on international mechanisms and organizations tasked with human rights to assume their responsibilities towards the Israeli occupation's aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip.

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders meeting in Brussels Thursday called for unhindered humanitarian aid to Gaza including through humanitarian corridors and pauses. (end) ibi