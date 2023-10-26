More Than 200 Uavs From Army Of Drones Sent To Frontlines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 200 Ukrainian Heavy Shot strike drones have been sent to the Ukrainian military as part of the state program Army of Drones.

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“We sent 200+ Ukrainian-made Heavy Shot strike drones to the frontline as part of the state program Army of Drones. They'll help our heroes to hold the defense and counterattack, destroy infantry, equipment, warehouses, etc,” Fedorov wrote.

According to him,“the Heavy Shot has an EW-resistant GPS navigation system and automatically return to the base after defeating enemies. And these drones are completely developed and manufactured in Ukraine by the company Gurzuf Defense."

“We keep providing our soldiers with UAVs from the state,” the deputy prime minister stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian manufacturers of drones and UAVs presented their developments to foreign military attachés to strengthen cooperation with international partners and attract investments in production.