"We want to end French colonialism, the representative of Tāvini
Huiraʻatira, a pro-independence political party in French
Polynesia, Heinui Le Caill, said at the international conference
“Neo-colonialism: violation of human rights and injustice,” in
Baku, Azernews reports.
The politician said that the population living in French
overseas colonies is suffering: "France thinks that it is promoting
stability and cooperation. But in reality, it is not like that.
Nuclear bomb tests were conducted in French Polynesia. The
population suffered from this, and there were protests."
Heinui Le Caill drew attention to the fact that France earned
$25 billion thanks to the natural resources of French Polynesia:
"France does not respect the Polynesian people. French people work
in most jobs. We want to be sovereign and end colonialism."
Politic also adds that Polynesia continues to suffer from the
consequences of French nuclear tests
The party representative noted that nuclear tests conducted by
France have a negative impact on the health of the population and
the ecology of Polynesia:“The French authorities have been
poisoning us with radiation from nuclear tests for years; the
policy of French hegemony will not lead to anything good,” says
Political.
The Polynesian party also drew attention to the fact that France
steals youth and recruits them into the colonial army abroad.
According to Le Caill, the Polynesian people obtained economic and
political sovereignty from colonial France thanks to their
struggle.
"They owe us, but they do not pay their debt. Our
pro-independence party has been fighting against colonialism for 40
years and wants it to end. Our country was included in the list of
non-autonomous countries in the 1940s. But France removed us from
the list in 1947. Then we were included again, but now the French
state is trying to remove us from the list again to prevent our
independence."
