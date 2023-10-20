Chicago Visual Artist Has Solo Show At Chicago's Harold Washington Public Library

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ramsey Lewis - Chicago Jazz Festival 2018

John Primer at the Chicago Blues Festival 2023

Fantastic Negrito at the Chicago Blues Festival 2018

Artist Talk on October 25th -“Images of the Chicago Blues and Jazz Festivals” by Karen I. Hirsch

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning visual artist Karen I. Hirsch is currently showing her images from the Chicago Jazz and Blues Festival 2016-2023 at the Harold Washington Chicago Public Library in the Popular Library on the first floor at 400 S. State Street in Chicago. The exhibit runs through November 7, 2023. The exhibition consists of prints displayed within the Library and a video slide show which is shown on a large monitor facing State Street.An artist talk is scheduled at 1:00 PM on October 25th which will take place in person and on Zoom. Hirsch will discuss her artistic journey from film to digital photography and her process of making art.Some of the photos in the exhibit include iconic blues and jazz musicians and singers Ramsey Lewis, Billy Branch, Dee Alexander, Mavis Staples and many more.Hirsch finds great joy in capturing the“decisive moment,” which is evident in her images on display. They illustrate the passion and emotion of her subjects.In addition to the photography of musicians, Hirsch's imagery encompasses many areas from architecture, street photography, sports, political and corporate events, dancers and even abstracts. The artistry is not only in“the capture,” but also in post-production. Hirsch sometimes creates painterly renditions of her photographs and makes collages of multiple photos. She is also producing works from scratch by painting digitally and in the real world.Zoom meeting registration link is found HERE (Limited“seating”)Karen I. Hirsch is an international award-winning visual artist based in Chicago. Her commercial, editorial and fine art work have been published internationally in magazines, newspapers and books, including Communication Arts and Graphis photo annuals. Her fine art work is found in corporate andprivate collections.

