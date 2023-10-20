Bigg Boss 17: Has The Show Added Another Contestant? Details Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 17th season of the television reality show 'Bigg Boss' kickstarted on October 15, 2023, and only five days since its start, the show let a Rajasthani girl enter the house for a day.



Pratiksha Dave got an entry into the house and while everyone thought she was a wild card contestant, Bigg Boss cleared the air.



Pratiksha Dave is an anchor based in Udaipur, Rajasthan who stayed in the Bigg Boss house for a day.



She is also very active on social media and makes videos in her local language.



Pratiksha Dave stayed in the house for a day and said that her experience was very good.



Now in the coming days, Pratiksha is expected to promote Bigg Boss along with many other reality shows on her social media.