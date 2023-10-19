Ambassador: Türkiye Thinks That Grain Initiative Can Be Revived

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Türkiye considers that the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative is possible and continues to make efforts in this direction, being in touch with both the main actors and parties that can contribute to the process.

“We think that the grain initiative can be revived. Our relevant departments are in touch with their counterparts,” Yağmur Ahmet Güldere, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Türkiye to Ukraine told Ukrinform in an interview .

The diplomat expressed the opinion that the initiative came to reality based on Türkiye's cooperation with the UN, Ukraine and Russia.

“As such, our contacts with all these actors continue. We are also in touch with other parties who also can play a role in revitalization of the deal. Yes, we are currently at a point where some people regard this corridor as 'gone'. But we think this is not the case, and we continue our diplomatic efforts to revitalize it,” the Ambassador said.

As reported, the possible prospects of reviving the Black Sea Grain Initiative, global food security as a component of the Peace Formula proposed by Ukraine, were discussed at the recent conference "Prospects of the Grain Corridor – Ukrainian Vision" in Ankara.