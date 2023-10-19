Turkmenistan And Russian Region Discuss Possibilities Of Expanding Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 19. Turkmenistan and the Russian Nizhny Novgorod region discussed the
possibilities of expanding cooperation, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed during a visit to Nizhny Novgorod
city by a delegation headed by the Consul General of Turkmenistan
in Kazan Guych Garayev, during which a meeting with the leadership
of the region took place.
Stressing that at the moment the interaction between
Turkmenistan and the regions of Russia is developing dynamically
and consistently, the parties agreed to expand cooperation.
During the discussion, it was noted that the Nizhny Novgorod
region has a long history of cooperation with Turkmenistan,
especially in the fields of mechanical engineering, metallurgy,
energy and transport, while a common opinion was reached on the
need to expand mutual activities involving industrial,
infrastructural, scientific and educational potential.
Furthermore, the Russian side stressed that the field of
education is one of the successful areas of cooperation between the
Nizhny Novgorod region and Turkmenistan.
The Turkmen delegation, in turn, stressed the importance of
expanding the spheres of cooperation, while noting that the
potential for cooperation is great, especially in the educational
sphere.
Turkmenistan's cooperation with the regions of Russia continues
to develop actively, covering various sectors of the economy,
including energy, mechanical engineering, agriculture and trade.
This process contributes to the strengthening of diplomatic and
economic ties, as well as promotes the exchange of experience and
technology between countries, contributing to the expansion of
opportunities for joint investments and projects.
