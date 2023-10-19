Ombudswoman: 52 Percent Of Compatriots Who Became Refugees Are Women

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
"As a result of the first Garabagh war, 52 percent of our
compatriots who became refugees and internally displaced persons
are women," Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva said this during her speech at
the VII Congress of Women of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
"At the same time, 267 of our 4,000 missing compatriots were
women. Unfortunately, despite repeated appeals, Armenia has still
not provided any information about their fate. It is a fact that
all the armed conflicts, wars and natural disasters that have taken
place "The greatest difficulty falls on women and children as
vulnerable groups," the Ombudsman adds.
It should be noted that the VI Congress of Azerbaijani Women is
being held on the 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar
Aliyev.
The VI Congress of Azerbaijani Women, which gathered about 600
women from all regions of Azerbaijan, is being held on the occasion
of the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, who
founded the women's movement in our country, as well as the 25th
anniversary of the first Women's Congress.
State officials of the Republic of Turkiye, Uzbekistan and
Tajikistan, deputies of parliament, government and non-governmental
organisations, as well as representatives of international
organisations and embassies of foreign countries in our country,
including representatives of all regions of the republic, will also
take part in the Congress. Prominent social-political figures will
take part, who will discuss the mentioned issues and bring their
proposals to the attention of the public.
