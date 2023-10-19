Ombudswoman: 52 Percent Of Compatriots Who Became Refugees Are Women

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



"As a result of the first Garabagh war, 52 percent of our compatriots who became refugees and internally displaced persons are women," Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva said this during her speech at the VII Congress of Women of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"At the same time, 267 of our 4,000 missing compatriots were women. Unfortunately, despite repeated appeals, Armenia has still not provided any information about their fate. It is a fact that all the armed conflicts, wars and natural disasters that have taken place "The greatest difficulty falls on women and children as vulnerable groups," the Ombudsman adds.

It should be noted that the VI Congress of Azerbaijani Women is being held on the 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev.

The VI Congress of Azerbaijani Women, which gathered about 600 women from all regions of Azerbaijan, is being held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, who founded the women's movement in our country, as well as the 25th anniversary of the first Women's Congress.

State officials of the Republic of Turkiye, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, deputies of parliament, government and non-governmental organisations, as well as representatives of international organisations and embassies of foreign countries in our country, including representatives of all regions of the republic, will also take part in the Congress. Prominent social-political figures will take part, who will discuss the mentioned issues and bring their proposals to the attention of the public.