Karnataka HC Rejects Dycm DK Shivakumar's Plea, Orders CBI To Conclude Unlawful Assets Probe In 3 Months

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed DCM DK Shivakumar's appeal to quash the FIR filed against him. The court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to complete its investigation against DK Shivakumar within three months.

This case revolves around allegations of illegal wealth acquisition between 2014 and 2018. DK Shivakumar, who served as a minister during that period, has faced accusations of accumulating assets unlawfully, with an alleged value of approximately 75 crores.

The investigation, undertaken by CBI officials from the Bengaluru Division, uncovered assets exceeding 200 crores. Despite the interim stay on the investigation being lifted, the CBI will continue its inquiry, which is now nearing its final stages with a pending charge sheet.

This ruling marks a setback for DK Shivakumar, who has political ambitions including the post of Chief Minister. The Karnataka High Court's decision leaves open the possibility of further legal action, as Shivakumar may choose to challenge the verdict and appeal to the Supreme Court. His response to this order is anticipated after he receives a copy of the judgment.