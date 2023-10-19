Ukraine Downs Three Out Of Six Kamikaze Drones Launched By Russia Overnight Thursday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted three out of six Shahed 136/131 one-way attack drones Russia launched overnight Thursday, October 19.

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

As reported earlier, residents of several regions across Ukraine were warned of the drone threat in the late hours of Wednesday.

SBU nabs accomplice of Russian milblogger

Speaking at the OSCE Security Cooperation Forum, First Secretary of Ukraine's Permanent Representation in international organizations in Vienna, Danylo Kubai , Ukraine urgently needs more air and missile defense systems to protect citizens and civilian infrastructure from Russian strikes throughout winter.