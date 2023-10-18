No Possibilities For Talks, Compromises With Putin - Adviser

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It must be understood that there are no possibilities on the table for any compromises or negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin as this would legitimize war crimes as global policy tools.

This is according to Mykhailo Podolyak, the advisor to the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, who made the statement via X (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

“'This means war,' Putin directly and unambiguously declares, finally ceasing to disguise his goals... Thereby publicly fixing the unconditional motive of the crime: the Russian Federation has invaded the territory of Ukraine on a large scale for the purpose of mass murder, total destruction, and seizure of territory,” Podolyak wrote.

According to the adviser, this is enough to realize that“there is not the slightest possibility for 'compromises', 'negotiations'. Otherwise, this makes premeditated war crimes a legitimate and effective.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk emphasized during his speech at the Crimea Global. Understanding Ukraine through the South conference that Ukraine will not launch negotiations with the Russian Federation for as long as the aggressor's troops remain on Ukraine's internationally recognized territory because the Kremlin turns everything that can be used for political pressure into a weapon.