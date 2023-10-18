Zelensky: Destroying Enemy, Protecting Ukrainians Foundation Of Country's Existence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine expressed his gratitude to all soldiers who repel the Russian onslaught and thereby restore justice for Ukraine.

Zelensky said this in his latest video address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"The more successful our warriors are, the more progress is made at the front, the more significant losses Russian troops suffer, the sooner we will be able to return security to all our cities and villages. To every community – from Sumy to Zaporizhzhia region, from Orikhiv to every other city in our country," said the president.

Escalation in Middle East must be prevented -

Zelensky thanked all the soldiers who are striking back at the occupiers and thereby bringing justice to Ukraine. "This is the foundation of our state's existence – to destroy the enemy and thus protect people," he emphasized.

The head of state added that earlier today, he had important phone calls with the prime minister of Norway and the president of France. The parties discussed battlefield developments, support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, defense cooperation, and the operation of "grain corridors" in the Black Sea.

"This is important not only for our country, but also for the whole world, for global stability. Special attention, of course, is paid to enhancing air defense and our long-range capabilities, our strength at sea," Zelensky said.

During the call with Norway's PM, the parties spoke of launching work on security guarantees based on the relevant G7 declaration. "I invited Norway to take part in the next meeting on the Peace Formula. With the President of France, we discussed further cooperation at the EU level – both political work to open membership negotiations and macro-financial assistance for Ukraine. Invited both Norway and France to participate in our summit on food security and the "Grain from Ukraine" humanitarian initiative to be held next month," the president concluded.

As reported, today Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu of Romania.

Photo: President's Office