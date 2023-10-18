Sleepscore Labs Research Reveals Flexsteel Zecliner Enhances Perceived Sleep Quality

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SleepScore Labs, a leader in sleep research and innovation, has announced the findings of its latest validation study . Analyzing over 700 nights of sleep, the study revealed that Flexsteel Zecliner significantly improved individuals' perceptions of their sleep, enhancing their comfort during the night, and helping them feel more well-rested in the morning. These findings highlight the importance of comfort and adjustable sleep surfaces in promoting satisfaction with sleep.The study focused on individuals who normally slept on a different recliner, chair, or sofa at night, and then switched to the Flexsteel Zecliner. Flexsteel Zecliner's unique flexibility allows users to tailor the sleep surface to their preferences by adjusting the position of the upper body and legs. Collecting both objective and self-reported sleep data, SleepScore Labs aimed to assess the potential benefits of this innovative piece of furniture. While objective measures of sleep gathered from SleepScore's non-contact tracking technology, such as sleep duration and sleep stages, did not show significant improvements, the participants reported many notable increases in their perceived sleep quality. For example, 84% of participants reported that Zecliner felt pressure relieving, whereas only 16% felt this about their original sleep surface. Similarly, 95% of participants reported that Zecliner felt weightless, compared to only 11% reporting this before.Further, participants reported feeling more comfortable (107% increase) and cooler (180% increase) when using Zecliner compared to their previous sleep surface. This is particularly important as temperature regulation during sleep is known to impact the depth and quality of sleep. Participants also reported a 119% increase in how well-rested they felt upon waking in the morning and a 121% increase in overall sleep quality. Results also revealed a 350% increase in how many days per week users felt satisfied with their sleep. Furthermore, at the end of the study, 89% of participants indicated that they enjoyed using Zecliner.Overall, the results shed light on the potential benefits of positional adjustments contributing to better sleep and consequently feeling better during the daytime.“Flexsteel continues to invest in innovative products and we are excited to share that our Zecliner sleep recliner was given a seal of approval by Sleep Score LabsTM after their recent sleep study, said Tim Newlin, Vice President, Strategic Business Development at Flexsteel. We are committed to giving consumers high quality, comfortable products that enhance their health and well-being and the Sleep Score Labs partnership helped us validate how the consumer feels about our products and will help drive future product improvements.”“We love working with companies committed to helping people to sleep better, Flexsteel built a product for people with a wide variety of sleep challenges, and the people in the study clearly loved the product,” said Colin Lawlor, Chief Executive Officer of SleepScore Labs.SleepScore Labs is dedicated to advancing the understanding and promotion of healthy sleep habits. Through rigorous research and innovative sleep solutions, the organization is committed to improving the sleep quality and overall well-being of individuals worldwide. The findings of this study on the Flexsteel Zecliner contribute to the growing body of knowledge on the relationship between sleep comfort and perceived sleep quality, supporting SleepScore Labs' mission to develop evidence-based solutions for better sleep.About SleepScore LabsSleepScore Labs is the company driving true sleep improvement driven by science and world-leading data and is changing the world by improving sleep, based on science and leading-edge technology which almost every person on earth can access and use. SleepScore Labs was founded in 2016 by a team of sleep experts from companies, institutions, and organizations such as ResMed, Apple, Philips, and Harvard.After studying over 250 million hours of sleep for over a decade, we offer a suite of services to help consumers improve their own sleep and companies improve their offerings in the space. Our flagship offerings, SleepScore and SleepScore Max, harness best-in-class non-contact technology to track, measure, and improve sleep, where we've led hundreds of thousands of people on their journey to better sleep and wellness. Our enterprise offerings enable leading companies to strengthen their health and wellness services, proven through better sleep. Our membership and enterprise customers get access to a sleep improvement ecosystem that connects personalized sleep data, validated sleep solutions, and tailored actionable advice, all in one platform.SleepScore does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment through its service or its available functions.To learn more about SleepScore Labs and their research on the Flexsteel Zecliner, visit . For media inquiries, please contact Erica Quindo at .###

