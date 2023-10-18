Lenovo Recognised As A Climate+TM Champion By EPEAT

(MENAFN- 3BL) Lenovo is proud to be named an EPEAT® Climate+TM Champion with more than 400 products registered on day one of Climate+ eligibility. Managed by the Global Electronics Council (GEC), EPEAT is the premier global ecolabel for electronics and technology products. On October 3rd, GEC announced the listing of the first EPEAT Climate+ designated products. This new designation, Climate+, highlights products on the market that have been thoughtfully produced with climate in mind and empower organizations to increase transparency, goal setting, and concrete corporate actions to decarbonize the supply chain.

From desktops, servers, and workstations to notebooks and tablets, Lenovo products with Climate+ designation have been independently verified against EPEAT's science-based criteria on climate change mitigation. Products were evaluated against a rigorous set of criteria including greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets, renewable energy sourcing, and product energy efficiency standards. This Climate+ designation comes in addition to achieving existing EPEAT criteria on circularity, reductions of chemicals of concern, and corporate ESG performance.

“Innovation in our product and services design process is key to a more sustainable future,” shared Mary Jacques, Executive Director of Global ESG and Regulatory Compliance at Lenovo.“We are proud to be recognized as an EPEAT Climate+ Champion, and will continue to think big, collaborate, and push the boundaries of what we think is possible in our products and services.”

Lenovo has been committed to reducing its carbon footprint for more than a decade and is innovating to provide smarter technology that can help build a brighter future. In January 2023, Lenovo announced its net-zero goals for 2050 validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), becoming the first PC and smartphone maker with targets validated by SBTi. Furthermore, Lenovo has a goal to reduce its product energy efficiency by 50% for servers and desktops and 30% for laptops and mobile devices by 2030 (relative to FY 2018/19 measurements).

For more information on Lenovo's global ESG practices, please see Lenovo's latest Environmental, Social, and Governance Report .

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of 'New IT' technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit , and read about the latest news via our StoryHub .