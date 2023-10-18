Mobile Video Surveillance Market is Dominated by North America

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The size of the mobile video surveillance market was USD 2,250 million in 2022, and it will power at a rate of 8.6% in the years to come, to touch USD 4,337 million by 2030.



On the basis of offering, hardware had a major share, of 42%, credited to the progressions in cameras, for example improved recording quality in low light, cohesive motion sensors for object tracking, encryption of data and other cybersecurity measures, in-built microphones for recording audio accompanied by the video, and support for both cellular and Wi-Fi networks.



Additionally, the growing acceptance of mobile video surveillance systems globally is credited to the dipping prices of these kinds of cameras, which will further surge the requirement for storage solutions at the highest rate in the years to come.



The transportation vertical will have the largest share, of over 60%, because of the incessant efforts of governments, transport authorities, and companies to deliver more flexible and expedient technologies for offering passengers theft protection, vandalism, fraud, and terrorism.



With the usage of tablets and smartphones, the concept of the simultaneous monitoring of live video feed comes within reach. The feed can be accessed through mobile devices, for example tablets, smartphones, and laptops, connected to the internet, supporting in improving public safety and security by delivering timely involvement in any unsolicited incident.



North America led the mobile video surveillance market, and it the trend will continue like this in the years to come, with USD 1,080 million. It is because of the rapid acceptance of cutting-edge technologies.



The region has also observed a number of terrorists and criminal attacks in the recent past, as stated by a market research institution, P&S Intelligence.



Consequently, the growing usage of these cameras along state and international borders will power the requirement for them in the years to come in North America.



The usage of AI in cameras supports in taking better photos, by enhancing the camera settings accordingly and recognizing objects and scenes intelligently. Before the incorporation of AI, video monitoring was an inert tool and required constant monitoring to determine the existence of suspicious activities. With the incorporation of AI in video examination, systems can monitor a precise activity and respond accordingly.



A complete AI-integrated system also comprises programs to examine the camera’s images and audio, for recognizing humans. The growing demand for real-time and remote access amongst users, to endlessly observe industrial sites, is added an important opportunity solution providers can leverage.



Due to the increasing usage of internet, the demand for mobile video surveillance is on the rise, all over the world.





