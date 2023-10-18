Qatarenergy LNG Hosts 18Th Annual Engineering Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy LNG hosted the 18th annual Engineering Forum on 27 September 2023 at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC), bringing together approximately 1,200 participants, including those from oil and gas companies and academic institutions.

The forum provided a platform for industry experts to exchange knowledge and insights across key sectors, with sessions covering Optimisation & Best Practices, Integrity, Reliability & Process Safety, and Innovation, Technology & Sustainability. A total of 194 abstracts were submitted for consideration, resulting in 21 selected presentations and 19 technical posters.

Delivering opening remarks at the event on behalf of QatarEnergy LNG Chief Executive Officer, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Thani Chief Engineering & Projects Officer said,“This gathering of highly skilled professionals provides an exceptional platform for sharing knowledge, best practices, and lessons learned among industry peers.”

The 18th QatarEnergy LNG Engineering Forum featured additional engaging initiatives, including a Panel Discussion and Booths. The panel discussion, featuring Nafez Bseiso Chief Major Projects Officer, Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Thani Chief Engineering & Projects Officer and Haytham Abdulaziz Al Meer Chief Subsurface Officer as panelists, focused on“QatarEnergy LNG's Strategy for major projects and production sustainability.,” The panelists shared insights into the company's future plans and strategies in this field. The panel discussion was moderated by Mehsin Al-Qadi, Engineering & Projects Business Manager.

QatarEnergy LNG's strategic vendors and Qatar University actively participated through Booths, where they demonstrated cutting-edge technologies and research related to the Oil and Gas Industry, highlighting innovations that can enhance operational efficiency.

The event concluded with a speech by Haytham Abdulaziz Al Meer, Chief Subsurface Officer, QatarEnergy LNG, who expressed gratitude for the platform that facilitated the exchange of best practices and engineering ideas. He underscored the significance of knowledge transfer and encouraged all participants to apply their newfound knowledge to enhance business operations.