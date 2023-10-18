ITFC Committed To Offering Trade Development Interventions In Azerbaijan CEO (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The
International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is committed
to offering trade development interventions in Azerbaijan, Eng.
Hani Salem Sonbol, Chief Executive Officer of the International
Islamic Trade Finance Corporation and Acting Chief Executive
Officer of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the
Private Sector (ICD) (members of the Islamic Development Bank
(IsDB) Group), said in an exclusive interview with Trend .
"These interventions will focus on providing trade-related
technical assistance initiatives and capacity-building
interventions. The goal is to enhance knowledge and understanding
of Islamic trade finance, further equipping businesses and
institutions in Azerbaijan with the tools they need to thrive in
the global marketplace. One of our flagship programs, Trade Connect
Central Asia+ (TCCA+), holds a pivotal role in our future
collaborations in Azerbaijan. TCCA+ aims to connect Azerbaijan and
Central Asian member countries to other Organization of Islamic
Cooperation (OIC) markets," he said.
Hani Salem Sonbol pointed out that first and foremost, with a
strong emphasis on private sector support, ITFC will continue to
forge strategic partnerships with local banks and financial
institutions in Azerbaijan.
"These collaborations will serve as the cornerstone of our
efforts to expand our network of partner banks within the country.
Through these partnerships, ITFC aims to extend its Islamic trade
finance solutions, catering to the diverse financing needs of
private sector clients, particularly small and medium-sized
enterprises (SMEs). By creating alternative sources of trade
financing, we seek to empower businesses and catalyze economic
growth," he added.
