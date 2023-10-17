Medical College Entrance Test In KP To Be Re-Conducted On November 19

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Zeeshan Kakakhel

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has made the decision to reschedule the entrance test for medical colleges in the region. They have requested the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council to make all necessary arrangements to hold the test on November 19 next month.

As per sources within the Higher Education Department, the initial test was canceled on October 10 due to widespread cheating, leading to a comprehensive investigation. In light of these findings, the provincial cabinet has approved the rescheduling of the test within 6 weeks. Preparations for the re-conduction of the test on November 19 are already in progress, according to insiders from Khyber Medical University.

The government has formally communicated its request to the PMDC, urging them to conduct the test on the 19th of the upcoming month. TNN confirmed this development with PMDC spokesperson Muhammad Umair, who stated that the test will proceed as per the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet's decision.

Previously, there was consideration of taking the matter to the Supreme Court for the test, but now, in line with the Cabinet and Peshawar High Court's decisions, this avenue has been ruled out.

Following the Cabinet's decision, the upcoming test will be administered by Khyber Medical University instead of ETEA, a decision supported by the university administration. Importantly, no additional fees will be charged to students who were already registered for the original test.

On October 10 this year, 46,612 students across 11 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took the test, which was subsequently canceled due to widespread cheating. In response, an investigation was conducted, leading to the Cabinet's decision to re-conduct the test in 6 weeks, now scheduled for November 19. Over 200 students were apprehended for involvement in cheating, and the Cabinet's decision ultimately led to the cancellation of the initial test.