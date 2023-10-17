Swiss Minister Attends Memorial Service For Victims Of Hamas Attacks

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In his address, Rösti said,“I am here today to convey to you, as Jews in Switzerland, on behalf of the Federal Council, the deepest sympathy and great condolences of the national government. We share your grief, we share your horror.”

The Federal Council condemned the“barbaric terrorist attacks” in the strongest possible terms and called for the immediate release of all hostages held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Rösti said. The Federal Council also recognised Israel's legitimate will for national defense and security, he said.

The government also came to the decision that Hamas must be classified as a terrorist organisation, he said.

“We are completely stunned in view of the people who rejoice in the indescribable brutality, and celebrate it in public,” said Rösti, who strongly condemned the behavior at numerous pro-Palestinian events, including in Europe.

Swiss among casualties

Among the victims of the Hamas attacks is also a Swiss-Israeli dual citizen, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis confirmed on Friday. SWISS International Airlines flew 880 people to Zurich in four evacuation flights last week. As of last Saturday, some 300 Swiss travelers in Israel were still registered on the federal government's“Travel Admin” app.