Popular Initiative To Strengthen Swiss 'Sovereignty' Launched

The authors of the federal popular initiative“For effective protection of constitutional rights (sovereignty initiative)” come from the anti-vax movements. They now have 18 months to collect the 100,000 signatures needed.

In its sights are the European Union and especially the World Health Organization (WHO),“which have a stranglehold on Switzerland,” noted Nicolas Rimoldi, who leads the Mass-Voll movement.

The aim of the initiative is to guarantee citizens consistent protection of constitutional rights and to defend Switzerland's sovereignty. For example, Switzerland would not be able to submit to foreign courts, with the exception of the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court.

