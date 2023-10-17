(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))





São Paulo – Saudi Arabia's government launched earlier this week a company for the development of the Abha Valley project in the country's Southwestern region of Asir. The project is expected to evolve into an urban center that attracts both local and international visitors , encompassing green spaces, a water destination, and facilities for events, as well as hotels, commercial areas, business districts, and residential options.

The launch of the company for the development of the valley was announced by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The newly formed Ardara company will develop the Al Wadi project that will be spread over an area of 2.5 million square meters. The company, Saudi newspaper Arab News reported, will ensure sustainability standards in its construction.

This launch aligns with Saudi Arabia's National Tourism Strategy, which aims to position the country as a global tourism hub by 2030. The development is expected to create opportunities spanning sectors such as hospitality, arts and culture, while also providing room for investment in the food and agriculture, retail, and entertainment domains. These prospects are poised to enhance the private sector growth.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Visit Saudi

The post Saudi company to develop Abha Valley appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .