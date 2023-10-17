Movers & Shakers Interview With Mr. Aharon Horwitz, CEO & Co-Founder, Fullpath

(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Movers & Shakers Interview with Mr. Aharon Horwitz, CEO and Co-founder, Fullpath

Israel-based Fullpath had a busy 2023. Earlier this year, the automotive industry's leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) went through a rebranding exercise, changing its name from AutoLeadStar to Fullpath, raising $40 million, and taking its comprehensive, industry-leading platform to the next level. In this Movers & Shakers interview, Mr. Aharon Horwitz, CEO and Co-founder, Fullpath, provides insights into how the company is leveraging cutting-edge technology innovation to transform automotive retail, while helping dealers harness data to build deeper, more meaningful customer relationships.

1. Can you please describe Fullpath and its portfolio of services?

Fullpath is the automotive industry's leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP). Fullpath is dedicated to giving dealerships the powerful tools they need to modernize the classic showroom experience by resolving their data into one central customer data platform and creating hyper-personalized digital shopping experiences at the level of global retail giants.

While in the past, dealerships were able to bank on brand loyalty to create repeat customers, modern shoppers are more educated and less brand loyal than previous generations, performing deep research before making a large purchase like a car. That means a successful dealership business model requires speaking directly to customer needs. Fullpath's suite of solutions is designed to help dealers look beyond a one-time sale and focus instead on capturing more of the lifetime value of their customers by driving loyalty for their businesses with personalized, relevant, and engaging content at every step of the shopper journey.

AI is a bit piece of the story. Fullpath's platform includes AI-powered solutions designed to help dealers leverage their first and third-party data in order to create optimized and personalized digital advertising, email marketing and lead nurture campaigns, website engagements (which includes Fullpath's ChatGPT integration) and VIN-level marketing campaigns.

2. What are the biggest challenges and opportunities facing the automotive dealer management system industry today?

The automotive industry has long functioned with disconnected data. Dealerships use multiple vendors to implement tech solutions that solve a variety of problems. The real issue arises when these solutions do not speak to each other – they work in silos, each gathering and storing one piece of the dealership's data with no way to paint a full, real picture of the goings on at the dealership. This leads to endless missed opportunities for improving operations and driving sales within the dealership.

When we look at the current economic landscape, data connectivity is becoming more critical than ever before. The ability to look at your aggregated data and make smart, data-backed decisions when it comes to inventory purchasing, building effective marketing campaigns, and making operational changes within the dealership to grow the business properly is set to become the next automotive superpower.

Instead of missing out on easy to win sales, dealers can nab those sales quickly and move on to focus on more complex sales opportunities – not only meeting their business goals but exceeding their sales quota and growing their business over time by using their own data to speak to customers based on their needs and preferences.

3. How does your company differentiate itself from its competitors?

Fullpath prides itself on its commitment to innovation. We are constantly looking for new ways to disrupt the industry, turn it on its head, and change the way“things have always been done.” This attitude permeates the entire company – it is the natural mindset in the Israeli high-tech scene which has allowed us to build the most robust, passionate, and driven R&D team there is within our niche.

It is this commitment that led us to be the first to launch a true AI-backed customer data platform for dealers. We were also first in creating an automotive centric ChatGPT integration. Our team saw the potential that lay in this technology and immediately sprang into action to create the next great tool to help dealers improve their customer experience. Our team is currently working on more innovations and new ways to utilize this technology that will once again transform the automotive industry and further enable dealers to do more with less.

We have also dedicated ourselves to enabling dealers to create stronger businesses which was the driving motivation behind the creation of our open API. By allowing dealers to link their existing tech solutions into our Customer Data and Experience Platform, we create even more opportunities for success rather than trying to limit our dealer clients to working with one siloed vendor. Our API has allowed us to form new partnerships within the industry with companies like Fuse, Invoca, and Google all in support of our commitment to dealer success.

4. How does integrating ChatGPT into your dealer management system enhance its functionalities?

Fullpath's ChatGPT integration is linked into Fullpath's CDXP proprietary data layer which essentially gives it the ability to provide dealership specific and customer specific responses to incoming questions.

If a customer visits the dealership website, for example, and asks the chat a question about a specific vehicle, the chatbot can provide inventory specific responses like,“we have a black, white and red trim of that vehicle on the lot right now.” The chat will then follow up, asking if it could schedule a test drive for the customer, increasing the likelihood of conversion all while providing excellent customer service. If that customer were then to return to the dealership website the next day, Fullpath ChatGPT can prompt the customer with specific offers and opportunities on the vehicle they had previously shown interest in by pulling from the dealership's first-party data.

Fullpath ChatGPT also works to incorporate the data pulled from customer conversations, including customer preferences, needs and behaviors into the personalized marketing campaigns created by the CDXP. That means the customer will receive ads, emails, and offers that all directly relate to their interests, providing value at every interaction.

As an added bonus, our ChatGPT tool is capable of creating chat summaries that are sent directly to the dealership team including the customer's details, preferences, needs and behaviors, allowing the team to then follow up with personalized marketing campaigns or a more direct sales pitch.

5. How comfortable are dealerships using a ChatGPT enabled dealer management system?

Dealers are quickly embracing these new technologies – they recognize the value they provide and the importance of adapting or being left behind. We have seen a massive uptick in interested dealers over the last year who are looking to take their customer experiences to the next level.

There are always the few who have concerns around the security of such new technologies but at Fullpath we solve for that. We are extremely cautious when it comes to the security of our dealer data and are ISO 27001 certified. This is the top international standard of information security which allows our clients to rest assured knowing their data is safe and in compliance with all data security regulations.

6. What are the various value additions and customer support services that you offer?

We have an incredible customer support team in place at Fullpath. They are completely dedicated to creating the most valuable experience possible for every dealer who chooses our technology to develop their business. On top of that we have a powerful technical support team that works tirelessly behind the scenes to solve problems as they arise, innovate new solutions for dealers looking to do more, and ensure our technology is always performing at its best.

About Joe Praveen Vijayakumar





Vijayakumar has 15 years of experience in market research and strategy formulation. His expertise includes unearthing emerging trends impacting the automotive industry, megatrends shaping the future of the transportation landscape, as well as industry-related geopolitical policies, international trade agreements. He possesses a broad knowledge of the entire transportation spectrum spanning across automotive, rail, and aviation and pioneered the Urban Air Mobility/Flying Cars research at Frost & Sullivan.

View all posts by Joe Praveen Vijayakumar