HBKU CIS Launches Al-Iman Amanah Initiative

Doha, Qatar: The Maker Majlis at Hamad Bin Khalifa University's (HBKU) College of Islamic Studies (CIS) launched Al-Imān Amānah, a new initiative that will work to strengthen and safeguard faith among young Muslims and forms the platform's new slogan.

To mark the occasion, Dr. Recep Şentürk, Dean, CIS, gave a lecture highlighting the need for this initiative and detailing how faith is essential for protecting civilizational sustainability, making it an important resource that Muslims around the world must protect. He also outlined Al-Imān Amānah's mission to protect faith among Muslim children against contemporary challenges, such as the ideology of post-truth.

“Faith is under intense attack by advocates of post-truth ideology who subscribe to the ideas of deconstructive individualism, materialism, relativism, and subjectivism. The Al-Imān Amānah initiative is an ideal platform from which CIS can engage with Muslim youth and ensure civilizational sustainability for generations to come,” said Dr. Şentürk.

The Maker Majlis was founded by Dr. Evren Tok, associate professor, HBKU, as a ground-breaking programme that offers youth opportunities to engage in merging Islamic values and innovative projects to contribute to social and global development. Under its new leadership and mandate, youth and youth-based groups are welcome to share ideas, proposals, and intent for collaboration by contacting the Maker Majlis team at [email protected] .

The College of Islamic Studies was established as a home for contemporary Islamic studies, and to provide a uniquely composed platform that contributes to the intellectual debate and constructive dialogue on Islam in a global context. The College advances the next generation of academics, financial experts, social thinkers, researchers, and practitioners, all fostering cross-confessional thinking, and furthering application and understanding of Islamic studies across multiple disciplines.