European Commission Outlines Priority Areas In Co-Op With Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Uzbekistan is an
important and valued partner of the EU, and we look forward to
continuing to strengthen our cooperation as we prepare to mark the
30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations
between the EU and Uzbekistan in 2024, European Commission's Lead
Spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano
told Trend .
"Our relations are currently governed by the Partnership and
Cooperation Agreement (PCA) that was concluded in 1999, however we
have completed the negotiation of an Enhanced Partnership and
Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) which will significantly broaden and
deepen the scope of our relations, extending it into new areas,"
Stano said.
The representative also noted that the EPCA was initiated in
July 2022 and is currently being prepared for signature and entry
into force.
"In addition to EPCA, Uzbekistan benefits from the EU's GSP+
(the Generalised System of Preferences Plus), granting access to
reduced tariffs on many products in recognition of progress
achieved in ratifying and implementing various international
accords in the field of human rights and environmental governance,"
Stano stressed.
Further speaking, the Commission's spokesperson mentioned that
the EU is a major cooperation partner for Uzbekistan, with a
Multiannual Indicative Programme of 76 million euros for the period
from 2021 through 2027.
"The EU's priority areas for Uzbekistan in this period are
effective governance and digital transformation, inclusive, digital
and green growth, as well as the development of effective
eco-friendly agriculture and food sector," Stano noted.
The trade exchange between Uzbekistan and EU member states
reached a total of more than 2.95 billion euros in the first 7
months of 2023, which is 25.75 percent more in contrast to the
initial 7 months of the year prior (2.35 billion euros).
Furthermore, the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and the EU
countries reached 4.61 billion euros last year, which is 41 percent
more than in 2021, when it amounted to 2.77 billion euros.
