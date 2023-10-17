European Commission Outlines Priority Areas In Co-Op With Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Uzbekistan is an important and valued partner of the EU, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen our cooperation as we prepare to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the EU and Uzbekistan in 2024, European Commission's Lead Spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano told Trend .

"Our relations are currently governed by the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) that was concluded in 1999, however we have completed the negotiation of an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) which will significantly broaden and deepen the scope of our relations, extending it into new areas," Stano said.

The representative also noted that the EPCA was initiated in July 2022 and is currently being prepared for signature and entry into force.

"In addition to EPCA, Uzbekistan benefits from the EU's GSP+ (the Generalised System of Preferences Plus), granting access to reduced tariffs on many products in recognition of progress achieved in ratifying and implementing various international accords in the field of human rights and environmental governance," Stano stressed.

Further speaking, the Commission's spokesperson mentioned that the EU is a major cooperation partner for Uzbekistan, with a Multiannual Indicative Programme of 76 million euros for the period from 2021 through 2027.

"The EU's priority areas for Uzbekistan in this period are effective governance and digital transformation, inclusive, digital and green growth, as well as the development of effective eco-friendly agriculture and food sector," Stano noted.

The trade exchange between Uzbekistan and EU member states reached a total of more than 2.95 billion euros in the first 7 months of 2023, which is 25.75 percent more in contrast to the initial 7 months of the year prior (2.35 billion euros).

Furthermore, the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and the EU countries reached 4.61 billion euros last year, which is 41 percent more than in 2021, when it amounted to 2.77 billion euros.