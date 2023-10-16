Ruler Of Ras Al Khaimah Leads UAE Delegation To Third Belt & Road Forum For International Cooperation In China

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 16th October, 2023 (WAM) -- On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, leads the UAE delegation to the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, held in Bejing, People's Republic of China from 17-18 October, under the theme: 'High Quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity'.

Sheikh Saud arrived at Beijing International Airport this evening, accompanied by the UAE delegation participating in the Forum, including: Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change; Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to the People's Republic of China, and several other officials.

The Forum, marking the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), with the participation of more than 130 countries and several international organizations, will discuss a range of topics, including connectivity, green development and digital economy, alongside forums on trade connectivity, intercultural exchange, think tanks, and transnational, subnational and maritime cooperation.



