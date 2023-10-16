(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In an unusual development, calls for the creation of Khalistan have surfaced in the heart of Karachi, with slogans proclaiming, "Pakistan banega Khalistan, Karachi banega Khalistan, Mulla banega Khalsa." This unexpected occurrence reflects the persistence of the Khalistan movement's ideals even beyond India's borders.

Pakistan has been accused of fomenting separatist sentiments in Punjab, particularly by supporting the Khalistan movement and aiding Khalistani terrorists. This situation has reached a point where pro-Khalistan slogans have started to appear in the region. The video showcasing these slogans has gained significant traction on social media, amplifying concerns about the influence of such ideologies.

Earlier in August, Delhi witnessed a disturbing incident where the walls of several metro stations were marred by pro-Khalistani graffiti in the lead-up to the G20 summit. Delhi Police issued a statement noting that these slogans, which included sentiments like 'Khalistan is a part of India' and expressions against PM Modi, appeared on the walls of various metro stations.

Photographs released by Delhi Police vividly showcased the pro-Khalistani slogans that defaced the metro stations. The slogans read, "Delhi Banega Khalistan" and "Khalistan Zindabad." Additionally, "Sikhs For Justice (SFJ)" published unedited footage highlighting the defacement of Delhi Metro stations with pro-Khalistan slogans, further emphasizing the gravity of the situation.